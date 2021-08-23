Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 222,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,843 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $16,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000.

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,454 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.12.

