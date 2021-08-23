Financial Advocates Investment Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 123,394 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Financial Advocates Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $82.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,854,961. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $82.21. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.99 and a 1 year high of $83.21.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.