Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Fiera Capital Co. (TSE:FSZ) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$12.04.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$11.25 price target on shares of Fiera Capital in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 54,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.45, for a total value of C$569,448.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,252,053.81.

Fiera Capital stock traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$10.32. 180,013 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,747. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.35, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.27. Fiera Capital has a twelve month low of C$9.31 and a twelve month high of C$11.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.80.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

