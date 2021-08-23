Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) Shares Sold by Core Wealth Advisors Inc.

Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Core Dividend ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDVV. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,322,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,995,000 after acquiring an additional 85,686 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 68.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 126,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,497,000 after acquiring an additional 51,288 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,215,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 403,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Core Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $984,000.

Get Fidelity Core Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDVV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $38.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,882. Fidelity Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $26.62 and a twelve month high of $38.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.97.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.