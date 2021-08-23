Fear Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Fear has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Fear coin can now be bought for $1.49 or 0.00003015 BTC on major exchanges. Fear has a total market cap of $9.76 million and approximately $3.81 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fear alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00057676 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003241 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00014995 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002020 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00050453 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.53 or 0.00812382 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Fear Coin Profile

Fear is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fear directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fear should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fear using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fear and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.