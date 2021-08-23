Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $121.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 73.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on FATE. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wedbush lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE traded up $2.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.67. 120,447 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.82. Fate Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $121.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.64.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.06). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.96% and a negative net margin of 441.63%. The business had revenue of $13.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 145.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 3,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.26, for a total transaction of $306,615.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,949,267.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bahram Valamehr sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.32, for a total value of $2,233,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,896 shares in the company, valued at $9,994,550.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,474 shares of company stock valued at $6,881,315 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $34,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 353.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $204,000. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders.

