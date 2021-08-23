FairGame Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.13 Million (FAIR)

FairGame (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One FairGame coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, FairGame has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar. FairGame has a total market capitalization of $4.13 million and $1.73 million worth of FairGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001905 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006556 BTC.

FairCoin (FAIR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000075 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00063127 BTC.

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. FairGame’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 960,000,000 coins. FairGame’s official website is fair.game . FairGame’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FairGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FairGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

