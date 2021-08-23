F45 Training Holdings Inc’s (NYSE:FXLV) Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow

F45 Training’s (NYSE:FXLV) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, August 24th. F45 Training had issued 20,312,500 shares in its IPO on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $325,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FXLV shares. Macquarie initiated coverage on F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. F45 Training has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.29.

Get F45 Training alerts:

FXLV opened at $13.46 on Monday. F45 Training has a 52-week low of $12.98 and a 52-week high of $17.75.

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for F45 Training Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F45 Training and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.