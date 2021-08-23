Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of XOG opened at $38.19 on Monday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.87 million and a P/E ratio of -15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile
Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.
