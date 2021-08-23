Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) Price Target Lowered to $67.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 75.44% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of XOG opened at $38.19 on Monday. Extraction Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $59.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $986.87 million and a P/E ratio of -15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Extraction Oil & Gas (NASDAQ:XOG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $223.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Extraction Oil & Gas will post 13.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 1.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,851,233 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $156,561,000 after acquiring an additional 37,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Extraction Oil & Gas by 71.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,566 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $89,919,000 after acquiring an additional 684,800 shares during the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Extraction Oil & Gas in the first quarter valued at $41,986,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Extraction Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $40,036,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extraction Oil & Gas by 997.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 920,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,567,000 after purchasing an additional 837,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Extraction Oil & Gas Company Profile

Extraction Oil & Gas, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in the Rocky Mountain region, primarily in the Wattenberg Field of the Denver-Julesburg (DJ) Basin of Colorado. The company also engages in the construction and support of midstream assets to gather, process, and produce crude oil and gas.

