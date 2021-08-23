Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Takes Position in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRMT. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 12.3% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of America’s Car-Mart in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get America's Car-Mart alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT opened at $125.62 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $147.54. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.48 and a 1-year high of $177.45. The company has a market capitalization of $830.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.08. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 10.84%. On average, research analysts anticipate that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.37, for a total value of $685,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRMT. Bank of America increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $151.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About America’s Car-Mart

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).

Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.