Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,210 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,861,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,443,000 after buying an additional 2,328,791 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 116.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,493,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after buying an additional 1,342,351 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy in the first quarter valued at about $64,431,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,178,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,029,000 after buying an additional 1,081,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 20.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,145,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,681,000 after buying an additional 885,481 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Scotiabank lowered Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Argus increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $62.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $45.99 and a 52 week high of $62.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 18.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.26%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

Read More: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.