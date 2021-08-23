Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Seneca Foods Co. (NASDAQ:SENEA) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Seneca Foods worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Seneca Foods by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,135,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,453,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Seneca Foods in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Seneca Foods by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 14,589 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Seneca Foods by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Seneca Foods by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 8,586 shares during the period. 57.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seneca Foods alerts:

Shares of SENEA stock opened at $49.06 on Monday. Seneca Foods Co. has a 1 year low of $34.86 and a 1 year high of $62.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 3.27. The company has a market cap of $436.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.80.

Seneca Foods (NASDAQ:SENEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 11th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seneca Foods had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 25.65%. The firm had revenue of $304.79 million during the quarter.

In related news, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 2,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.09 per share, for a total transaction of $101,933.15. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 11,552 shares in the company, valued at $578,639.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Arthur S. Wolcott purchased 762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.66 per share, for a total transaction of $40,888.92. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at $751,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 5,899 shares of company stock valued at $297,246. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

About Seneca Foods

Seneca Foods Corp. engages in the processing and sale of packaged fruits and vegetables. The company offers canned, frozen and bottled produce, and snack chips products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Sale of Fruits and Vegetables, Packaging and Sale of Prepared Food Products, Sale of Snack Products, and Other Products.

Further Reading: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Seneca Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seneca Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.