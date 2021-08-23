Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $557,000 Holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4,971.8% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the first quarter worth $118,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Werner Enterprises in the second quarter worth $128,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 70.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 3,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Werner Enterprises by 13.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Werner Enterprises from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

WERN opened at $46.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 9.10%. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.53%.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

