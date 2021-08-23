Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $547,000 Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries were worth $547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 49.8% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 28.3% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 15.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the first quarter valued at $136,000. Institutional investors own 19.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TR opened at $31.92 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.17 and a beta of -0.10. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $58.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.89.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.56 million during the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 12.01%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Tootsie Roll Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Tootsie Roll Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

