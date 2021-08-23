Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 5.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 33.3% in the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,247,000 after buying an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.1% in the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,072,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.0% in the first quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. 87.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher Causey sold 2,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $548,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UTHR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

UTHR stock opened at $204.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $188.12. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $216.90.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $446.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.54 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.60% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

