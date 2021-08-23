Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $2.09 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.28. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The stock has a market cap of $25.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the first quarter worth $78,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the second quarter worth $82,000. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the first quarter worth $102,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evolving Systems by 29.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Evolving Systems in the second quarter worth $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

