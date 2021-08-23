Evermore Global Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Evermore Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 36.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 117,289 shares during the period. Xperi makes up approximately 4.0% of Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Evermore Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xperi were worth $4,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Xperi by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $125,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $131,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Xperi in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Paul E. Davis sold 6,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $153,776.56. Following the sale, the insider now owns 129,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,894,016.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xperi from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of Xperi stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.23. The company had a trading volume of 295,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,876. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.87. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.03 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.14. Xperi had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 20.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.43%.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

