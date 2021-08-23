EUNO Price Reaches $0.0025 on Exchanges (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market capitalization of $15.76 million and $22,493.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $478.02 or 0.00950706 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000098 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 36.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 156.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,293,896,528 coins. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

EUNO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

