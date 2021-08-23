Estate Counselors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Estate Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth about $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mohawk Industries in the second quarter valued at $101,000. 65.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MHK opened at $200.78 on Monday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.64 and a 52 week high of $231.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MHK. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,559,610. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

