Estate Counselors LLC Purchases 985 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Under Armour by 138.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 259.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 42,170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 329.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Under Armour by 134.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UAA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

UAA stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $26.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

