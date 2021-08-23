Estate Counselors LLC Has $769,000 Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,005 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 965.5% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $191.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $220.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $213.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.93.

MHK opened at $200.78 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.15. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.64 and a 12-month high of $231.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.55.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.74. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 9.47%. Research analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James Brunk sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $185,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,610. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, design, and distribution of residential and commercial flooring products. It operates through the following segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (ROW). The Global Ceramic segment comprises ceramic, porcelain, and natural stone tile products used for wall and floor applications.

