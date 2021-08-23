Estate Counselors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Estate Counselors LLC grew its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Horizon by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in First Horizon during the first quarter valued at about $68,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of First Horizon by 0.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 559,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,464,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 8.2% in the first quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 80,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 77,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHN stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.40. First Horizon Co. has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $19.45. The firm has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 49.18%.

In other news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total value of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James started coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

