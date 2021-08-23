Estate Counselors LLC Buys New Shares in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV)

Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 7,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VMEOV. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,808,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,543,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Vimeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,476,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,551,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Vimeo in the second quarter valued at $8,732,000.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Separately, KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Vimeo in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VMEOV opened at $52.08 on Monday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.08 and a 52 week high of $58.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.08.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

Featured Story: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VMEOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.