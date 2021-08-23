Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 985 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Under Armour by 3.7% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Under Armour by 4.5% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Under Armour by 28.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. 35.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price target on Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their target price on Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global raised Under Armour from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.32.

Under Armour stock opened at $23.45 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $26.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.62%. Under Armour’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

