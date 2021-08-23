Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 335 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 10.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,522 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the third quarter valued at about $727,000. First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of Intel by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 6.4% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,234 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 201.8% during the first quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 19,924 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 13,322 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $52.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $211.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.61 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $52.62 target price on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $73.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

