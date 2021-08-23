Estate Counselors LLC Acquires 1,215 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the quarter. Estate Counselors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in First Horizon by 87.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 51.9% in the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,522 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHN opened at $15.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.40. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $8.53 and a 1 year high of $19.45.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 13.95%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.18%.

In other First Horizon news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FHN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

