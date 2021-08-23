Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 0.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 9,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IAC. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $255.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.26.

Shares of NASDAQ IAC traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $130.86. 429,960 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 874,971. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.53. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a one year low of $74.67 and a one year high of $179.12. The company has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion and a PE ratio of 9.98.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The company had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $831.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.13) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

