Equitable Trust Co. Decreases Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,376 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $6,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 22.5% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 84.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 192 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 56.7% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $2.38 on Monday, reaching $336.76. 1,252,863 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,229,936. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $305.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $215.83 and a 1-year high of $338.27.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The software company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $989.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.76 million. Autodesk had a return on equity of 104.82% and a net margin of 33.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Mizuho boosted their price target on Autodesk from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price objective (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $345.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.60.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

