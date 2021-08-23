Equitable Trust Co. Buys 11,551 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,551 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare accounts for approximately 1.4% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $21,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 22,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,738 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $638,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on HCA shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, began coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 7,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,866,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock valued at $14,778,068 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $249.65. 1,005,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,379. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.73. The firm has a market cap of $79.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.38 and a 1 year high of $255.13.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Recommended Story: What is systematic risk?



Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.