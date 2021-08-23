Equalizer Price Hits $0.57 (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One Equalizer coin can now be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00001132 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Equalizer has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar. Equalizer has a market cap of $11.18 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.01 or 0.00055701 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.69 or 0.00130627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00159388 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003667 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,435.26 or 1.00291077 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $497.94 or 0.00990163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,319.06 or 0.06599979 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

