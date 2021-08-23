EQT (NYSE:EQT) PT Raised to $28.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

EQT (NYSE:EQT) had its price objective increased by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on EQT from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tudor Pickering raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Siebert Williams Shank raised EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.46.

Get EQT alerts:

EQT opened at $16.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.86. EQT has a one year low of $12.27 and a one year high of $23.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.28.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.03. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 28.97%. The company had revenue of $996.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that EQT will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Toby Z. Rice acquired 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.83 per share, for a total transaction of $499,240.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in EQT in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of EQT by 20.1% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,958 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

Read More: Dividend Stocks – Are They Right For You?



Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.