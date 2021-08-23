EOS Force Market Capitalization Hits $27.23 Million (EOSC)

EOS Force (CURRENCY:EOSC) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. EOS Force has a market cap of $27.23 million and approximately $189,190.00 worth of EOS Force was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOS Force has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. One EOS Force coin can now be bought for $0.0282 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00098697 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.63 or 0.00301249 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00011023 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.23 or 0.00016343 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000573 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000090 BTC.

About EOS Force

EOSC uses the hashing algorithm. EOS Force’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 964,070,125 coins. EOS Force’s official website is www.eosforce.io . EOS Force’s official Twitter account is @EOSForce . EOS Force’s official message board is medium.com/@eosforce

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSC utilizes the consensus mechanism of EOSIO, which is DPOS BFT Pipeline Consensus. EOSC enables blocks to be produced every 3 seconds with no consecutive blocks, which is different from EOSIO'S model of producing blocks every 0.5 seconds with 6 consecutive blocks produced by 1 node. Even though consecutive block-generating can reduce the waiting time of unpacked trades, it may affect the chain stability because of the unsatisfactory network environment, resulting in a large number of microforks. “

Buying and Selling EOS Force

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS Force directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EOS Force should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EOS Force using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

