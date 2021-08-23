Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is GP Brinson Investments LLC’s 8th Largest Position

GP Brinson Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 269,411 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Enterprise Products Partners comprises approximately 4.6% of GP Brinson Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. GP Brinson Investments LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $6,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 24.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.06. 254,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,862,531. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.53.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.31%.

EPD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

