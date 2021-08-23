Enecuum Tops 24 Hour Volume of $459,421.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $459,421.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Enecuum has traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0958 or 0.00000190 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.01 or 0.00057673 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015254 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.73 or 0.00051134 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.31 or 0.00819546 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.95 or 0.00103264 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum (ENQ) is a coin. It launched on February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 196,030,136 coins and its circulating supply is 190,780,130 coins. Enecuum’s official website is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Enecuum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

