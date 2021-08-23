Endor Protocol Price Reaches $0.0035 on Exchanges (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 23rd. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One Endor Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Endor Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and approximately $145,521.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $274.92 or 0.00554121 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001339 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003558 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001998 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00003316 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00010004 BTC.

Endor Protocol Coin Profile

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,468,902,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,468,902,335 coins. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.