Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Stake Reduced by Horrell Capital Management Inc.

Horrell Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,373 shares during the quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EHC. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $249,000. Pendal Group Limited boosted its position in Encompass Health by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James upgraded Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.88.

NYSE:EHC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.07. 727,707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 606,635. The stock has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. Encompass Health Co. has a twelve month low of $60.44 and a twelve month high of $89.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.12.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 38.75%.

Encompass Health Profile

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Recommended Story: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.