Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Sold by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,107 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,270 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 4.5% in the first quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

NYSE EBS opened at $63.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.13. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.07 and a twelve month high of $131.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. Sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,377 shares in the company, valued at $812,012.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

About Emergent BioSolutions

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

