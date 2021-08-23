Electric Vehicle Zone Price Down 10.1% Over Last 7 Days (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 23rd. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 10.1% against the US dollar. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can now be purchased for about $0.0596 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges. Electric Vehicle Zone has a total market capitalization of $26.39 million and $855,753.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001994 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002539 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00055591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.65 or 0.00130850 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $80.05 or 0.00159565 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003676 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,380.83 or 1.00419311 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $499.09 or 0.00994786 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,359.98 or 0.06697121 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. Electric Vehicle Zone’s official website is www.evzlife.com . The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

