Edward P. Garden Sells 81,133 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. 1,559,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
