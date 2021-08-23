Edward P. Garden Sells 81,133 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 81,133 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,930,965.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NASDAQ WEN traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. 1,559,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,726,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.94. The Wendy’s Company has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $29.46.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Wendy’s’s payout ratio is presently 70.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,266,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $390,331,000 after acquiring an additional 777,481 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,671,830 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $413,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,747 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in The Wendy’s by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,707,941 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $203,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759,624 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in The Wendy’s by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $147,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in The Wendy’s by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,427,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $109,955,000 after purchasing an additional 120,012 shares during the last quarter. 69.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WEN. Oppenheimer raised The Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet raised The Wendy’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Guggenheim raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.88.

The Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.