Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.71.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

EIX stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $59.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,457. Edison International has a 52 week low of $48.47 and a 52 week high of $66.68. The company has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Edison International will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is 58.63%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 49.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,548,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $147,329,000 after purchasing an additional 842,888 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 28.1% during the second quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 21,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Edison International by 43.0% during the second quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth $4,534,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Edison International by 2.1% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

