easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EasyJet plc is an airline company. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom and Europe. EasyJet plc is based in Luton, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on EJTTF. UBS Group restated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reiterated a hold rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a buy rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. easyJet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.50.

easyJet stock opened at $10.90 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.12. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 2.02. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.03 and a 12-month high of $14.60.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

