Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Down to $7.39

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.39, but opened at $7.20. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 6,275 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $595.30 million, a PE ratio of -9.24 and a beta of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 11.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Earthstone Energy during the second quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 65.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,524 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

