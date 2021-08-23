Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVT. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in nVent Electric by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,500,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,706,000 after purchasing an additional 472,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in nVent Electric by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,799,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,041,000 after purchasing an additional 151,588 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,463,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,428 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,641,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,720,000 after purchasing an additional 473,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in nVent Electric by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 2,570,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after purchasing an additional 413,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

In other nVent Electric news, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 1,916 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $65,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,718. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $32.77 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $16.92 and a 1 year high of $34.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.55 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.68.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $601.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.75 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts anticipate that nVent Electric plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NVT shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on nVent Electric from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of nVent Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, nVent Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.67.

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

