Eagle Bay Advisors LLC Takes $26,000 Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 171 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1,019.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,903 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $663,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 142.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 485 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.77.

In related news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,512.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,366 shares of company stock valued at $7,994,954.

Shares of NYSE A opened at $168.13 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.76 and a 1-year high of $170.74. The company has a market capitalization of $51.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.54, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.56.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

