E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EONGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. UBS Group cut shares of E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of E.On in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of E.On stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $13.26. The company had a trading volume of 21,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,147. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.24. The stock has a market cap of $34.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.43. E.On has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $13.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.64 billion for the quarter. E.On had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 24.10%. Analysts anticipate that E.On will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

