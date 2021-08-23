Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stock Position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 65.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,603 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in PROG were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in PROG in the 4th quarter valued at $156,634,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in PROG by 531.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,023,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,301,000 after buying an additional 861,388 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 347.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,101,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after purchasing an additional 855,932 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,557,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,471,000 after purchasing an additional 745,544 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of PROG by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,452,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,861,000 after purchasing an additional 592,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRG opened at $44.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 3.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.92. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. On average, analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, with a total value of $321,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.11 per share, with a total value of $107,775.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,500 shares of company stock worth $536,825. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc operates as an omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions to underserved and credit-challenged customers. It operates in two segments, Progressive Leasing and Vive. The Progressive Leasing segment offers lease-purchase solutions to customers for various merchandize in the furniture, appliances, electronics, jewelry, mobile phones and accessories, mattresses, and automobile electronics and accessories markets through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, as well in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

