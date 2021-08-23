Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $972,000 Position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $972,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned approximately 0.19% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $292,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 13,747 shares in the last quarter. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $486,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,338,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III alerts:

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III stock opened at $9.67 on Monday. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.74.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.