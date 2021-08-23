Dupont Capital Management Corp Takes $817,000 Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 91,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Annaly Capital Management by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NLY. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. TheStreet cut Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.11.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.72. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.64.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

