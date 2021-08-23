Dupont Capital Management Corp Makes New $922,000 Investment in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 24,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $922,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 78.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.0% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 868,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,232,000 after acquiring an additional 24,957 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the second quarter worth $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $89,388.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total transaction of $451,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,773 shares of company stock valued at $1,197,232. 1.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $41.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.19. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $19.75 and a 1 year high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

