Dupont Capital Management Corp Invests $784,000 in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 50,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OII. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 141.7% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 798,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,350,000 after purchasing an additional 200,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,244,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 208,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OII shares. Bank of America raised Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Oceaneering International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oceaneering International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.57.

OII opened at $11.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 3.56. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $18.20.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 5.97%. Analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.